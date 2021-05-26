Grand Theft Auto V 150M playersCall of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionMonster Hunter Switch
Far Cry 6

Far Cry 6 teaser confirms Friday reveals

And we've got a few treats waiting for you.

A few days ago, someone decided to break their non-disclosure agreement, which lead to rumblings about a Far Cry 6 event happening on May 28. We're now allowed to say that this is true.

Because Ubisoft has given us a new teaser for Far Cry 6 confirming that you'll see and learn more about the highly anticipated game sometime on Friday. This includes some cool stuff right here on Gamereactor, so stay tuned if you're interested in knowing more about what kind of crazy stuff we'll get to see and do in the French company's version of Cuba.

Far Cry 6

