Far Cry 6 teased with short clip featuring Giancarlo Esposito

Ubisoft's upcoming Far Cry title, Far Cry 6, is hardly a secret anymore... as the official PlayStation Store shared details of the game earlier today, offering info ahead of the Ubisoft Forward event set to start on Sunday at 8pm BST. Following this mishap, Ubisoft has now released a teaser trailer which confirms the game, its antagonist, and its presence at Sunday's event.

The teaser features Giancarlo Esposito, best known for portraying the ruthless but well-mannered Gus Fring in hit TV-series Breaking Bad, smoking a cigar, and we have to say that the man makes it look pretty darn cool. This isn't the first time Esposito has ventured into the realm of video games either, as he portrayed The Dentist in Payday 2 and featured in a Destiny trailer many years back.

The trailer was accompanied by the words: "Anton would not be pleased. See you on Sunday at #UbiForward."

That being so, we'd say it's safe to assume we'll be seeing more of this shortly.

Take a look at the teaser trailer here and make sure to tune into Gamereactor for all your Far Cry news this Sunday.