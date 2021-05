You're watching Advertisements

On Wednesday, Ubisoft finally confirmed that we would get the first gameplay trailer from Far Cry 6 today, but that's not the only great thing we got.

The gameplay trailer also confirmed that Far Cry 6 is now set to launch on October 7, which means that the indefinite delay will end up being a bit less than seven months. In terms of the gameplay and a few other things, you can read and hear my impressions here.