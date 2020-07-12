Far Cry 6 revealed, launch set for February 2021

You're watching Advertisements

After rumours, leaks, and teases, Ubisoft finally lifted the lid on Far Cry 6 tonight during Ubisoft Forward, the publisher's E3 replacement event.

As everyone knows by now, Giancarlo Esposito is confirmed as the game's presidential villain, but after tonight's reveal, we know a little more about the game's Cuba-inspired setting, with an artful trailer that seemed to take us on a whistlestop tour of the history of the island. In an almost Bondesque intro, except with Far Cry's traditional bold use of colour, the scene is set and it seems like we'll be fighting back against a brutal dictator who is trying to squash a peoples' rebellion.

In a cinematic trailer, which you can see below, we met Esposito's El Presidente, as he introduces his son to the intricacies of the hand grenade during an impassioned speech about his duty to lead the people, all while rioters fight on the streets down below. It certainly looks like a volatile situation, the kind that's perfect for a Far Cry game, and it could quite possibly be a more urban environment this time around, at least if the trailer is anything to go by.

Most importantly we got a release date, and it's not as far off as you might think, with Far Cry 6 set to land on PC, PS4, PS5, and Xbox on February 18, 2021