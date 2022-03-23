Far Cry 6 is getting a Stranger Things crossover tomorrow

HQ

Ubisoft has announced that starting tomorrow, Far Cry 6 will be getting a crossover with Stranger Things. Set to be known as The Vanishing event, we're told that the crossover will feature gameplay with a "stealth-horror-survival" style, and that it will task players with exploring a "twisted version of Yara inspired by the Upside-Down".

As for what exactly players will have to do in The Vanishing crossover event, it's noted that Dani will have to travel to Stranger Things-inspired locations, equipped with new skins for the flamethrower and shotgun, to discover what happened to the adorable Chorizo and some Yarans who have been abducted and reported missing.

We're told that this crossover will be available for all Far Cry 6 players, which is ideal as Ubisoft is also holding a free weekend this weekend, across all platforms, meaning you can jump into the broad open world, begin liberating Yara, and even head out on a Stranger Things adventure at the same time.