Far Cry 6 is free to play on all platforms this weekend

Ubisoft has decided that more people need to check out Far Cry 6, and in a bid to achieve just that, the developer is making the game entirely free to play from February 16 through February 20 on all platforms.

This treat will allow you to explore Dani Rojas' full adventure on the island of Yara and will also include the cooperative features and allow for full progression to be saved and carried through past this free period, should you then decide to buy the game.

And in the spirit of actually purchasing Far Cry 6 during this period, the title will also be up to 70% off on digital stores, meaning you will be able to get the chaotic open world experience for a fraction of its traditional retail value.

