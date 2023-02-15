Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Far Cry 6

Far Cry 6 is free to play on all platforms this weekend

Co-op will also be accessible and any progression you make will be carried through to the full game should you want to purchase afterwards.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Ubisoft has decided that more people need to check out Far Cry 6, and in a bid to achieve just that, the developer is making the game entirely free to play from February 16 through February 20 on all platforms.

This treat will allow you to explore Dani Rojas' full adventure on the island of Yara and will also include the cooperative features and allow for full progression to be saved and carried through past this free period, should you then decide to buy the game.

And in the spirit of actually purchasing Far Cry 6 during this period, the title will also be up to 70% off on digital stores, meaning you will be able to get the chaotic open world experience for a fraction of its traditional retail value.

If you're wondering whether you should allocate your weekend to Far Cry 6, check out our thoughts on the game here.

Far Cry 6

Related texts

0
Far Cry 6Score

Far Cry 6
REVIEW. Written by Ben Lyons

Take on Anton Castillo to rid the tropical island of Yara from his oppressive rule.



Loading next content