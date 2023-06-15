Far Cry 6, Inscryption, TMNT: Shredders Revenge and more joining PlayStation Plus

HQ

The tier-based PlayStation Plus celebrates it's first birthday this month, so it's rather fitting that the line-up of games joining PS Plus Extra and Premium is one of the best yet.

These are the games that will become a part of the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog on June 20:



Premium members will also get three gems for once:



An additional treat is that WWE 2K23 will get a game trial on the same day.

Not that the celebration stops there. Sony is doing the final testing of cloud streaming for supported PS5 games, and the feature will be available for all Premium subscribers when it's ready.

There will also be a free online multiplayer weekend from 12:01 AM on the 24th of June till 11:59 PM on the 25th of June local time, competitions to win a PS5, PS VR2 and PS Plus subscriptions, free avatars, PlayStation Stars campaigns and more detailed on the PlayStation Blog.

What do you think about PS Plus Premium and Extra so far? And what about this month's addition to the catalog?