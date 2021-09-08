Far Cry 6 has a free PS5 and Xbox Series S/X upgrade

HQ

There has been a lot of debate regarding Sony's initial decision to release a standard edition of Horizon Forbidden West to PlayStation 4 that could not be upgraded to PlayStation 5. Fortunately, Sony quickly back-tracked on this policy and declared that it would get a free upgrade to PlayStation 5.

But not all the way, as they declared upcoming Sony games will have a $10 fee to upgrade from a PlayStation 4 version to PlayStation 5, even though no other formats do this. No one has to re-buy their games when purchasing a new iPhone, a new graphics card or going from Xbox One to Xbox Series S/X.

Now Ubisoft wants a piece of this and show that they are one of the good guys as well by tweeting:

"Buy Far Cry 6 on Xbox One or Playstation 4 game and upgrade to the Xbox Series X|S or Playstation 5 version at no additional cost."

Which is pretty much how we think it should be. The Xbox version also supports Smart Delivery, which means you can go back and forth Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X and still use the same save file.

What is your opinion on the upgrade system, should you be charged extra or should it be free?