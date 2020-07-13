Far Cry 6 gets its first official screenshots

You're watching Advertisements

After having suffered quite the amount of leaks, Ubisoft's Far Cry 6, featuring Giancarlo Esposito as the menacing antagonist Antón Castillo, was finally revealed. The trailer gave fans a look into the new world and setting of Yara, its characters and the game's overall tone (which seems mighty dark, we might add) and now, we have some official screenshots for you as well.

Take a look at the first official Far Cry 6 screenshots below. Far Cry 6 is set to release on February 18 for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X.