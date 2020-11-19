Far Cry 6 could be arriving May 25, 2021

You're watching Advertisements

Earlier this month, we reported that Far Cry 6 and Rainbow Six Quarantine had been delayed until sometime in the next fiscal year. It was disappointing news indeed, but now we've heard news that the wait for Far Cry 6 may not be as long as we anticipated. A listing on the Microsoft Store has its release date scheduled for May 25, 2021, which is only three months later than it was initially revealed to be launched.

Remember though, that this could be a placeholder date and there's no guarantee that the game will launch precisely then. The Microsoft Store did, however, correctly leak the release date for Immortals Feynx Rising, so there is at least a possibility this could be legitimate.