news

Far Cry 5, FIFA 22 and Naraka confirmed for Game Pass

UK subscribers can also get a 30-day free trial for Paramount+.

HQ

June has been a really good month for Game Pass subscribers, and just last week we were spoiled with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge launching for the subscription service day one. Clearly Microsoft wants the rest of June to be just as exciting, and has therefore introduced what we're going to get during the upcoming ten days.

Let's just say that this is all good. You really need to download and play all five additions:


  • Shadowrun Trilogy (Cloud and Xbox) - Available Today

  • Total War: Three Kingdoms (PC) - Available Today

  • FIFA 22 (Xbox and PC) EA Play - June 23

  • Naraka: Bladepoint (Cloud, Xbox, and PC) - June 23

  • Far Cry 5 (Cloud, Xbox, and PC) - July 1

Which one is your favourite from this selection?

As usual, there are also various perks added to Game Pass users, and cloud games getting touch controls, something you can read more about here.

Plus UK subscribers can look forward to a 30-day free trial for Paramount+ starting June 28, which is ideal since the streaming service launches in the country tomorrow, Wednesday, June 22.



But it's not only fun 'n games, as there are also four titles being removed on June 30. Make sure to play them before that, and if you would like to keep any, there's also up to 20% discount to enjoy.


  • FIFA 20 (Xbox and PC) EA Play

  • Jurassic World Evolution (Xbox and Cloud)

  • Last Stop (Cloud, Xbox, and PC)

  • MotoGP 20 (Cloud, Xbox, and PC)



