Far Cry 5 climbs over 30 million players

Yesterday marked the fifth anniversary of Far Cry 5, something Ubisoft celebrated by releasing a major update for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X which made the game both run at 60 fps and also at a higher resolution.

To make things even better, they also had a free weekend to let people meet the doomsday cult led by the enigmatic Joseph Seed. And it seems like all of this renewed a lot of interest in the game, as Ubisoft has now reveled that over 30 million players has played they game.

We think this is very well deserved. Are you among those 30 million players and what did you like this game?