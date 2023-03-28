Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Far Cry 5

Far Cry 5 climbs over 30 million players

New updates and a free weekend seems to have helped those numbers.

HQ

Yesterday marked the fifth anniversary of Far Cry 5, something Ubisoft celebrated by releasing a major update for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X which made the game both run at 60 fps and also at a higher resolution.

To make things even better, they also had a free weekend to let people meet the doomsday cult led by the enigmatic Joseph Seed. And it seems like all of this renewed a lot of interest in the game, as Ubisoft has now reveled that over 30 million players has played they game.

We think this is very well deserved. Are you among those 30 million players and what did you like this game?

