Far Cry 4 now running at 60fps on PlayStation 5

It's been a long time since Far Cry 4 launched over ten years ago for a console generation that was coming on strong with PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The franchise was at a peak after the release of the mythical third instalment and the charismatic Vaas Montenegro. With the release of the fourth instalment, the franchise moved to the Himalayas, but with very similar mechanics to its predecessor, although it was quite well received at the time.

With VGC's information, we know that Ubisoft was releasing its titles with a 30fps lockdown, and Far Cry 4 was no exception. With an update from the well-known French company, they've unlocked that cap on certain titles, allowing the frame rate to increase on PlayStation 5. It's worth noting that on Xbox Series X it's been possible to play at 60fps since 2021, with the improvement Microsoft applied at the time.

The French brand has added 60fps support for various titles in recent years, for example Assassin's Creed Syndicate, as well as 4K resolution for the new generation of consoles. Although Far Cry has been on stand-by for some time now, it remains one of the company's best-known titles, as they demonstrate by adding the franchise to the subsidiary they have created for their main IPs.

Will you be checking out the recent improvements to Far Cry 4 on PlayStation, and are you waiting for the announcement of a new Far Cry?