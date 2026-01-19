Far Cry 3 will soon be playable at 60 fps on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S

HQ

Ubisoft recently began teasing that it had something in store for Far Cry fans. It never specifically mentioned what was on its way, but it didn't take long for fans to guess that anticipated 60 fps performance upgrades for some of the older instalments would be launched to make them even more enjoyable on current-gen devices like PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

This has become a reality for Far Cry 3, as in a couple of days on January 21, Far Cry 3 will be enhanced with an update that brings fluid 60 fps gameplay to console users. The update does seem to also boost the visuals of the game, as in the latest trailer below, it's hard to not to be somewhat stunned by the appearance of the 13-year-old game.

HQ

But this is very likely just the beginning too, as Ubisoft's former teasers suggested that three Far Cry games would be getting enhanced, with the other two being Far Cry: Primal and Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon. No confirmation has arrived for these yet, meaning it's unclear if they'll get upgrades in-line with Far Cry 3 on Wednesday, but it's something to keep an eye out for all the same.