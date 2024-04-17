Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon is getting a physical Collector's Edition

HQ

Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon might have come out over a decade ago, but thanks to the Captain Laserhawk series on Netflix, interest has remained for the expansion. If you haven't yet had a chance to play the game, or you're a serious super fan, Limited Run Games has recently revealed the physical and Collector's Editions of Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon.

The physical edition will release for $34.99 for Xbox One and PlayStation 4, and it'll drop for PC for $49.99. It's quite a big price jump considering the original expansion only cost around $20. If you're looking to seriously show off your love for this 80s-inspired action game, you can get the Collector's Edition for $124.99.

Pre-orders drop on the 19th of April on the Limited Run Games website, but shipping isn't expected until next February, by the looks of things. At least over here, that is. The Collector's Edition is available for the same platforms as the physical version, and comes with a box that opens into a play set, two action figures, a cassette, VHS tape, poster, and more.