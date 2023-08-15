Fantasy vs Sci-Fi: Which Genre Suits RPGs Better?

HQ

Bows or blasters? Swords or Lightsabers? A once-great country on the brink of collapse or a galaxy embroiled in war? Sci-fi or fantasy? These questions have boggled the mind of most in decades past, and whichever camp you've chosen, you likely stick with it at this point. But, when it comes to gaming, which backdrop can offer us the best RPG experience?

The reason I choose to ask this question now is we're on the brink of Starfield's release, a game that, until a couple of weeks ago, would have been the only RPG on anyone's mind for some time. Then along comes Baldur's Gate III, a highly anticipated game, sure, but one that dove out of the way of Starfield to hit an earlier release date. What a marketing choice that was, as now we not only have a new GOTY contender, but a title that somehow manages to raise the stakes even higher for Bethesda's new game.

Should Starfield meet all expectations, which is a little bit optimistic if we're being honest, then we will have a debate on our hands on not only which of the two is better, but also which genre makes for the greater RPG experience. Typically, you'd often associated fantasy with having the stronger RPG roots. Dungeons & Dragons, one of if not the most well-known RPG of all-time is based in fantasy, and allows you to take on the role of whoever you wish. The trope with fantasy is that it allows you to live out that magical dream job pretty much, where you can live in a land full of whimsy that exists as a version of medieval Europe without all the horrendous diseases and poor quality of life that made that period quite hellish to live in. The RPG genre feels at home in fantasy. In games like Skyrim, Baldur's Gate III, and Elden Ring, you will experience worlds different from your own and often become the most important part of them. The scale is more realistic in fantasy, perhaps not in terms of what you can be but certainly in the world you can explore. It's just one country, one landmass, that's easier to understand and can then be filled with more detail. Also, the character creation often lets you go a bit more wild. From the races you can pick especially, you can be anything from a cat wizard to a demon man in the games I've listed above, which can be preferable to a lot of sci-fi games where you end up just being a normal guy or gal who lives in a universe where cool aliens exist (looking at you, Mass Effect).

Fantasy feels as if it offers us a bit of a leap into a much more awe-inspiring past, something that draws a lot of people in. Unlike sci-fi, which can push some away with all its science jargon, it is very easy to understand simple things in fantasy like stick people with the pointy end of your weapon and if you have a beard you're automatically a wizard or a dwarf. That doesn't mean that fantasy is necessarily superior for RPGs, as sci-fi definitely brings a lot to the table. As I said before, sci-fi is great for giving you a sense of incredible scale. Just one glimpse at Starfield's planets will let you know what I'm talking about. Instead of one space that might have a few biomes, instead you get to explore dozens of worlds for the first time, seeing things that are truly alien and have nothing of that homely feel of fantasy. Where a magical world provides one sort of escapism, jetting off to a far away galaxy provides a glimpse into what our distant future could hold. I do doubt that we'll be discovering Mass Relays in the next 100 years, but that's sort of the point of the fiction part in science fiction. We get to experience incredible tech, and sometimes even abilities that try to be explained by science but are basically just magic, and it's all drawn from the imagination of what the future might hold.

I don't actually believe that either fantasy or sci-fi offer a superior experience to RPG players. As we've seen with Baldur's Gate III, even something that might sound niche on paper can draw millions if the game is well-made. Both sci-fi and fantasy couldn't really exist without one another, as well, and they draw upon similar tropes and settings all the time. Whether you just want to wield a sword and armour or you wish to blast everyone who ever thought you were a bad person from 5000 miles away with a mega-death laser, the essence of both sci-fi and fantasy is escapism. They let you jump away to a place that likely will never exist in human history let alone our lifetime. You often go to fantasy or sci-fi to do away with realism, though sometimes you do get realistic portrayals in these genres, but essentially what you're after is another world, another place to go, and I think that both of these genres build off of that brilliantly. Whether you prefer futuristic fun or love casting spells, it's hard to argue that sci-fi or fantasy truly win out. Both have made incredible marks on the RPG genre, and I'm hoping that they both continue to put out the best. We shouldn't want a fight between Starfield and Baldur's Gate III, but instead should hope that they can be incredible games existing together.

