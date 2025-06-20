Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time is set to receive a roguelike open world mode

HQ

In a rather surprising turn of events, it has just been confirmed that Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time is soon set to get an open world roguelike mode. As mentioned in a recent blog post, the mode will be debuting in the form of free DLC, and it will be bringing an evolved version of the main world and all on top of a new system that will look to entertain new and returning fans alike.

This is coming as part of the Update the World DLC, and as for the specifics, we're not actually told a great deal. What we do know is that the mode will be an additional part of Ginormosia, and it will be accompanied by "powerful new gear" and "new stylish equipment, mounts, and a variety of unusual items." This, on top of new hairstyles, emotes, and even a new character to meet, an individual that we are only told will play a "pivotal role in the story" and that will "leave a significant mark on the world."

Developer Level5 has expressed that it is "actively working on the new content with the goal of delivering it to players as soon as possible", and that it "appreciates everyone's continued support and remains committed to continuously refining Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time, as well as expanding content to provide the best possible gaming experience."

It's unclear when exactly this mode and update will arrive, but we do know that it'll be coming to all platforms where the game is currently available.