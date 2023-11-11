HQ

Level 5 has announced that Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time has been delayed until 2024. The game was originally planned to launch by the end of the year, but the developer has decided to delay it to deliver a "better quality" game.

Within an official statement, Level 5 said "In order to deliver the Nintendo Switch™ game "FANTASY LIFE i: The Girl Who Steals Time," which was scheduled to be released in 2023, in better quality to everyone, we have decided to change the release date to 2024."

The post concluded "To all of you who have been looking forward to the release, we apologize for any inconvenience caused and sincerely appreciate your understanding. Thank you for your patience."

The game's new release date will be revealed during the Level-5's Vision 2023 II showcase, which is scheduled to take place on 29th November.