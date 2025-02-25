Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time has a release date

HQ

After a long wait since its first release over ten years ago, the sequel to Fantasy Life is coming to Nintendo Switch next month, on 22 March. The franchise from developer Level-5 was scheduled for release in 2023, but has suffered several delays over the past two years, as well as a leaked PS5 version. However, it looks like this is the good and final one, based on the promotional campaign the company has launched with two commercials, which you can watch below.

In this return to the franchise we'll be able to switch between 14 different roles, which they've named "Lives", as we explore an island riddled with mysteries. This mechanic will alternate between two timelines, in the present we will be able to build a city and in the past we will be able to explore different secrets of the island's ruins. In addition, there will be an online mode for up to four players.

With the features that have been presented, it looks like one of the Japanese developer's big bets for this year. Here are the trailers for you to enjoy.