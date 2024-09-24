Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time delays release date to April 2025

HQ

The Level 5 Visions event that is currently being broadcast has started on a bittersweet note about Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time. The title, which was originally scheduled for imminent release on October 10, has been delayed until April 2025.

The reason given is that the game needs more time to "improve the fun" and also to do a major content update. In Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time we will have a life simulator with 14 professions to master, as well as the biggest open world in the series to date. Fish, farm, build, forge and bond with the inhabitants of this fantasy land as you rebuild this abandoned island and decorate it to your heart's content.

Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time will be released exclusively on Nintendo Switch next April for €39.99.