Fantasy hunting game Wild Hearts is coming in February

EA and Koei Tecmo has officially unveiled the fantasy hunting game, Wild Hearts. Coming to PC, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles on February 17, 2023, the title asks players to travel around an adaptation of feudal Japan in the search for enormous and powerful beasts that have been infused with nature called Kemono.

Coming from developer Omega Force and set to be published under the EA Originals label, this game will also give players the ability to use Karakuri, a special building system using ancient technology that can be changed into platforms to reach new heights, or bombs, tethering ballistae, and even giant mallets to inflict serious damage on the Kemono you hunt.

Wild Hearts will also feature multiplayer support, where two friends can join you on your adventure, with those individuals coming from any platforms as the game will boast full crossplay support at release. Otherwise, to get an idea of the gameplay, check out the trailer below.