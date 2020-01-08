Fantasy Flight's game studio is shutting down

Fantasy Flight Games is responsible for various tabletop games, but after launching Fantasy Flight Interactive for its ventures into the world of video games in 2017, studio head Tim Gerritsen has now revealed via a LinkedIn post that it's closing its doors.

"It's with great sadness that I have to report that the decision has been made to close Fantasy Flight Interactive next month," he wrote. "I'm proud of the team and the game we've dedicated ourselves to for the past few years. It's a been an amazing journey with even more amazing people. I'm going to do my best to get my team placed in new positions. I have programmers, designers, artists, QA staff and a producer to get placed in new roles and will do my best to do so quickly. Additionally, I'm now open to new opportunities myself since I will also be out of a job."

Gamasutra also cites an unnamed source that estimates over 10 people have been let go from Fantasy Flight Games as well, with the customer service and tabletop RPG departments expected to be affected.

Thanks, Gamasutra.