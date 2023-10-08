Fantastic Four is planned to start filming in Spring 2024

Within a recent interview with Collider, director Matt Shakman noted that filming for Fantastic Four is expected to take place in Spring 2024.

Within the interview, Shakman confirmed that the film would be shot at Pinewood Studios, and said "Yes, we are definitely gonna go in front of cameras next year. Probably in Spring."

The legendary director also teased that the film is "certainly unlike anything at Marvel you've seen before."

The film is currently expected to release on May 2, 2025, after suffering from two delays. Originally, the film was expected to release on November 8, 2024, before being moved to February 14, 2025, and then to its current date of May 2025.

