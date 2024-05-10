Fantastic Four has found its Galactus

HQ

We know who our heroes will be in Fantastic Four, and we also have knowledge on who will be playing the Silver Surfer, but until now, Galactus has remained a mystery. Now, as per The Hollywood Reporter, we can confirm Galactus will be played by British actor Ralph Ineson.

Ineson is mostly known for genre work, the likes of Game of Thrones and The Witch. You may not know his name, but you will know his voice when you hear it. Ineson's raspy and gravelly tones have been used in video games as well as movies and TV, where he's had roles in Diablo IV and Final Fantasy XVI.

There were rumours that Javier Bardem could have been Galactus, but if at one point those talks were happening, they've likely fallen through. Ineson is going to be a big part of the MCU moving forward, and it'll be interesting to see what the franchise does with him as Galactus.