Fantastic Four director credits Always Sunny in Philadelphia for the film's inspiration

In a recent interview with ComicBook.com, Fantastic Four director Matt Shakman shared that his work on Always Sunny in Philadelphia has inspired the upcoming Marvel film.

If you didn't already know, Shakman directed 43 episodes of the show between 2007 and 2017, including classics such as The Gang Goes to a Water Park, Charlie Work, and Dennis' Double Life.

He told the outlet "I've learned so much from working on It's Always Sunny over the years. Those guys bring a unique combination of playfulness and precision, and I think you have to have both of those things in everything you make."

He continued "You have to still be a kid in the sandbox playing and inventing, but you also have to be rigorous about what you're doing and comedy is even more rigorous than anything else. The precision of making something funny is often way harder than making something really complicated with special effects work. So playfulness and precision."

Improvisation, which has remained a huge part of the show over its 16 seasons, has also been a big inspiration on the upcoming film.

"That rule of improv is such a good thing for the creative process," Shakman said. "'I like what you're bringing. Now let's also do that plus this.' And that's, I think, the essence of collaboration and it's how I think anything good, whether it's a giant awesome show like Monarch that's made across continents, or whether it's something [It's Always Sunny's] Paddy's Pub made for two nickels with four or five people. So that spirit infects, I think, or informs, I should say, everything that I do."

Fantastic Four is set to hit theatres on 14th February 2025.