Fantastic Four and X-Men unite this September to save mankind from extinction through mutation

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Later this year, Marvel will debut another brand-new comic series, with this being a five-part story that sees the X-Men and the Fantastic Four uniting in an effort to save humanity from being violently mutated by a disease meant to turn regular people into mutants.

The story is known as DNX and it's actually a major event that is meant to follow writer Jed MacKay's ongoing X-Men saga, before then having sweeping repercussions across the entire Marvel Universe.

Naturally, DNX is written by MacKay and features art from Miles Morales: Spider-Man's Federico Vicentini. The plot for the story is explained as follows:

"The X-Men and 3K. Each steered by an original heir of Xavier, each with their own vision for the mutant people. Each at one another's throats. Cyclops and the Chairman both experienced the future of the Age of Revelation and came home with a renewed mission: The X-Men to prevent that future. 3K to own it. While the X-Men seek out the Fantastic Four to help save one of their own, the White Beast begins his plan to unleash the X-Virus in a major population area!"

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The debut date for DNX is September 2 and you can see two covers for the first issue below, with the more graphic option being a 'hidden' cover that perhaps teases a fate should the X-Men and the Fantastic Four fail in their efforts.

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