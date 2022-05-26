Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore to get its home premiere next week

HQ

Warner Bros. has put a date on when Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore will be available to purchase or rent as a home premiere. The movie will be able to be watched from the comfort of your own home as soon as next week, when the home premiere takes place on May 31.

This third instalment into the series sees Jude Law's Albus Dumbledore recruiting Eddie Redmayne's Newt Scamander in a bid to quell the growing efforts of Mads Mikkelsen's Gellert Grindelwald.

The movie itself didn't do as well as Warner Bros. hoped at the box office, and has since seen the production company questioning the future of the wizarding film series.

