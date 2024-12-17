Fantasian Neo Dimension creator is "deeply moved to be back on Xbox"

HQ

There are not many exclusive Japanese role-playing games for Xbox, but the fact is that Microsoft invested heavily in this type of games early in the Xbox 360 era and collaborated with the best Japanese developers. This resulted, among other things, in the two hits Blue Dragon and Lost Odyssey, both created by Final Fantasy father Hironobu Sakaguchi.

Since Blue Dragon was released in 2006, he has mainly worked with other formats, but now his Fantasian Neo Dimension has recently been launched for Xbox, among others. In an interview with Famitsu, he talks about how it feels to work with Microsoft again (translated with Bing):

"When I found out it was going to be released for both Xbox and Nintendo Switch, I thought: "Oh, they're going for the whole world".

I made Blue Dragon and Lost Odyssey for Xbox, so I was deeply moved to be back on Xbox."

However, Sakaguchi also has a long history with Nintendo (that's where the Final Fantasy series started, after all) and of course with PlayStation, and he continues:

"I'm also very excited to release the game for Nintendo's hardware, Switch. Nintendo is, after all, the company that made me a game creator. And of course, it's been a long time since I played PlayStation, and I still get nostalgic when I remember the days of FFVII."

If you want to try Fantasian Neo Dimension, a demo has just been released, which is available for all formats; PC, PlayStation, Switch and Xbox. The demo is a few hours long and you get to keep your save file if you later buy the game.

Check out the brand new Fantasian Neo Dimension accolades trailer below.