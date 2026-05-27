Fans won't be waiting 7 years for a new Kingdom Come: Deliverance game

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Fans waited 7 years between the launch of the original Kingdom Come: Deliverance and the sequel released last year. While the wait has been worth it for many, not everyone is happy to wait another 7 years. Fortunately, developer Warhorse Studios has said that the wait won't be nearly as long for our next Bohemian romp.

Speaking in a community stream on YouTube (via MP1st), Warhorse's communications director Sir Tobi said people "don't have to wait seven years for another Kingdom Come." He also said that "if everything goes right, it comes in the next fiscal year."

This was also confirmed by Warhorse's owner Embracer, which wants the next Kingdom Come adventure out between the 1st of April, 2027 and the 31st of March, 2028. That means we could get confirmation of what this project is pretty soon. It's currently unknown whether Warhorse is going straight into Kingdom Come: Deliverance III or giving us a spin-off set in the same world. Considering Warhorse took so long delivering a full sequel, we imagine we might just get a spin-off, but we won't know for sure until something is officially confirmed.

The Lord of the Rings RPG Warhorse is working on was also brought up during the community stream, but we don't have a release window for that game. Instead, we got the name of the person leading the development, and that's Viktor Bocan design director on Kingdom Come Deliverance II. What we know for sure is Warhorse is certainly keeping busy, and hopefully is trying to cut down the wait time for its amazing RPGs.