Fans who attended the Xbox Games Showcase in Los Angeles will be getting free 25th Anniversary edition consoles

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While fans at home are treated to an entertaining showcase on YouTube and Twitch, those lucky enough to travel to Los Angeles to watch the Xbox Games Showcase in-person benefit from a few additional goodies related to this moment, in regards to Xbox executives and key figures appearing on-stage at a physical venue before and after the showcase to talk more about what Xbox is doing.

To this end, after Sunday's showcase, both Xbox boss Asha Sharma and Xbox Game Studios head Matt Booty appeared to speak about the event but also to interact with the loyal fans who were present. This was captured by X user IdleSloth, and it's a moment you won't want to miss, as during this stage appearance Sharma revealed that all of the 'fans' in the audience would be treated to a 25th Anniversary Xbox Series X console later this year when it launches.

The console is one of very few special edition models, with this one coming in a transparent green with a matching controller too. It's designed to pay tribute to the history of the brand and you can see more of it over here.

When announcing this news, Sharma stated: "How do you feel about the green 25th Anniversary Xbox? Well, this is my first showcase, and I know that so many of you have been here with us for the last 25 years, so if you look down and you have 'fan' on your badge, you'll be getting one for free later this year."

Will you be trying to get a 25th Anniversary Xbox Series X later this year?