Fans want to pet the Project GG dog and Kamiya knows it

The teaser trailer for the spiritual follow-up title to Viewtiful Joe and The Wonderful 101 was released recently and in it, an adorable dog took the centre stage alongside the protagonist and a massive monster. The trailer showed the protagonist shielding an adorable Shiba Inu pup from certain death, suiting up, increasing in size (quite a bit, we might add) and keeping the buildings around him from falling on the poor scared dog.

Since then, fans have been very passionate about the dog and they want to pet it (as do we) and now, Hideki Kamiya has commented on this fan request. In an interview with Dualshockers, Kamiya said he had noticed the warm reception in regards to the dog, stating "seen all the reactions from fans who clearly love this dog," continuing his statement; "well yeah, I gotta do something and get that back in there somehow".

Will we be seeing the teaser trailer dog as pettable on the "Can You Pet The Dog?" Twitter? We hope so. Take a look at the little guy in the trailer below.