Fans want Tifa Lockhart to appear in Tekken 8

Tekken 8 has been a huge success for Katsuhiro Harada and Bandai Namco, with praise from players and press alike. So, what does the future look like, what characters do we want and hope to see appear alongside Kazuya, Jin, King, Jun and all the others?

Judging by what's currently being said on X, it's clear that the player base is hoping for Tifa Lockhart, and the requests to make the Final Fantasy character one of the fighters in Tekken 8 have been so numerous that Harada himself has responded.

Not surprisingly, the Tekken boss makes it clear that "we'll see", and mentions that guest characters are not something the team has thought about yet. So, we'll just have to wait and see.

Which character would you like to see in Tekken 8?