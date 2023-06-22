Fans think Mario has been recast in Super Mario Bros. Wonder

HQ

While many were excited to see the announcement of Super Mario Bros. Wonder at yesterday's Nintendo Direct, a lot of fans are now worried that our favourite plumber sounds a little different.

There have been many posts online suggesting that the legendary voice actor Charles Martinet has been recast. Listening to the audio, it's clear Mario still sounds similar, but there are some lines that perhaps don't sound as much like Martinet's voice for the character.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder does look weirder than the average game in the franchise, though, so perhaps there's something in that to analyse here. What do you think? Does Mario sound different in Super Mario Bros. Wonder?