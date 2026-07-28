Fans stunned as LeBron James will play for Philadelphia but will not live there; will stay in New York

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LeBron James announced his surprise move to Philadelphia 76ers for two seasons, on an $8 million deal, leaving the Los Angeles Lakers and committing to play two more years, saying he chose the 76ers, a team that has not won the NBA Championship in 43 years, to be on a potential winning team with Jaylen Brown, VJ Edgecombe, Joel Embiid, and Tyrese Maxey.

But one detail has emerged that is making Philadelphia reporters and fans angry: James will not live in Philadelphia and instead will live in New York City, according to ESPN reporter Brian Windhorst, who said James may commute every day by helicopter.

"We've never seen a player ever say the following things: 'I don't care about money, I don't care about my family.' He doesn't really even seem to care about the city because he doesn't seem like he's going to live in Philadelphia full-time", Windhorst said. "It seems like he's going to live at least part-time in New York. I don't even know how to frame it, because it's really, truly unbelievable", while Dave Portnoy from Barstool Sports said that "this is the biggest spit in the face to any city I've ever seen".

Fox29 gathered some strong opinions of local Philadelphia residents that don't like this situation. "I think if you're gonna play for Philly... you gotta live in Philly", said one fan, and even a real estate agent said that Philadelphia still has many luxury homes and is "a foodie city".

However, other fans were more open minded. "It's a little weird but he's LeBron so he can do whatever in my eyes... as long as he wins I'm fine with it".