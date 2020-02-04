Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Front page
news

Fans speculate on what the Xbox Series X box art will look like

While waiting for the release of the next console generation, Xbox fans are speculating on what the design of the new box art will look like by creating mockups.

There is still a whole lot about the Xbox Series X we don't know, but it is widely believed that Microsoft will make a formal announcement sometime this Spring. One thing we'll likely get to see then is how the cover designs for the console's games will look.

Now the Twitter user Dreamer360X has shared five suggestions of how this could look, and you can check them out below. These are not supposed to be real but are mere suggestions of how they could look. Which one is your favourite?

Fans speculate on what the Xbox Series X box art will look like
Fans speculate on what the Xbox Series X box art will look like


Loading next content