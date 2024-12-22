Fans petition for director's cut of Jim Carrey's The Grinch ahead of 25th anniversary

HQ

As the 25th anniversary of How the Grinch Stole Christmas approaches, fans are rallying for a surprising cause: the release of a rumored four-hour director's cut. A petition on Change.org, created by Tom Sinclair, calls for Ron Howard to release the extended version of the 2000 holiday classic, featuring deleted scenes remastered in HD. While the original movie runs at a tight 104 minutes, Howard has previously mentioned the existence of a much longer version, sparking excitement among fans.

While the chances of seeing a full four-hour cut are slim, especially given the film's perfect balance of holiday cheer, The Grinch continues to be a Christmas staple. The film's popularity has only grown, with streaming platforms keeping it in the holiday spotlight. Could we see a special release for the anniversary, or will the Grinch's cut remain a holiday mystery?

