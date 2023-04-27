Fans hope Jeremy Clarkson will buy Top Gear programming rights

HQ

The relationship between the often controversial but very beloved TV personality Jeremy Clarkson and Amazon Prime Video remains frosty. Both The Grand Tour and Clarkson's Farm have an uncertain future as it is still very unclear whether there will actually be a continuation of either series beyond the already filmed material.

This, combined with the fact that the BBC completely canceled further filming of Top Gear after Freddie Flintoff's accident last year and is now considering the future of the series, has caused fans online to start begging Clarkson to buy the program rights together with his two comrades-in-arms Hammond and May. Something he has actually now answered in a slightly hopeful and cryptic way.

"Er. We never went away. The three of us are still very much at it."

So what does this mean? The Grand Tour's social media has been completely dead for months and according to the head of programming at the BBC, they have no plans whatsoever to revive Top Gear under the current circumstances:

"I think we've got to talk about what Freddie wants to do. When someone's in recovery, I don't think we would push that ... I think that would be really inappropriate, I wouldn't be happy.

So is there a chance the trio will invest in the brand they helped create? Who knows, but something is obviously going on and we can only speculate and hope.

So is there a chance the trio will invest in the brand they helped create? Who knows, but something is obviously going on and we can only speculate and hope.