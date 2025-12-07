Fans have noticed that Stranger Things: Season 5 Volume 1 has a retro gaming mistake

HQ

If you've seen the first batch of episodes for Stranger Things fifth and final season, you'll know that dipshi... delightful Derek Turnbow doesn't exactly have a very pleasant time in Hawkins. The young chap becomes a focal point of Vecna's latest goals and this puts him in great danger, something the rest of the gang attempts to subvert.

But before we learn all about this, we get to learn a bit more about Derek, including popping into his bedroom to learn that he's a gamer with great taste. In a brief scene, we get to see Derek playing Ghosts 'N Goblins on the NES, except there's a problem...

Retro fans have noticed (as reported on by Time Extension) that the version of the game that Derek is playing is in fact the wrong version of the game. The screen shows the original and much better-looking 16-bit arcade version of the game, and not the 8-bit NES edition that he's clearly meant to be playing. Absolute disaster. Utter shambles. The Duffer Brothers and Netflix should be ashamed...

Joking aside, this is a minor mistake and fans have been quick to point it out, all in a dedicated Threads post where it's mentioned that the "Stranger Things writers just don't care anymore".

Did you pick up on the blunder when you saw the scene?