Fans have discovered that Obsession's Inde Navarrette used to be a streamer

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Many fans are flocking to cinemas to watch Obsession, with the horror film registering great ticket sales despite its rather low production budget. The movie is claimed to have cost $1 million to make, perhaps even less, and so far it's topped $229 million in cinemas, making it one of the most successful films of all-time in a commercial revenue sense.

Part of this is down to the sensational performance of actress Inde Navarrette, who plays the obsessive girlfriend in the film. This role has seen Navarrette become a bit of a global sensation, and this fame has also seen fans search every crevice of the internet for more from the star.

To this end, fans have discovered that Navarrette used to be a streamer before becoming a Hollywood sensation. As per Dexerto, it was discovered that she used to stream Call of Duty, The Last of Us, Outlast, and more. She hasn't been live in quite a long while, but fans are now clamouring for Navarrette to resurrect her streaming career and once again spend time playing games with the community, be this via her Twitch or YouTube accounts.

Would you watch Navarrette if she returned to streaming?