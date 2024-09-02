Fans have a BTS peek into Peacemaker season two

HQ

Fans of the new DC Universe helmed by James Gunn, rejoice!

I think it's safe to say - for now - that DC's output of films and TV has been of a much higher quality since James Gunn was given creative control of the DCU.

And, as he proves time and time again, this is because he makes an active effort to stay in touch with fans - now he's given them an insight into season two of Peacemaker via his X profile:

The tweet showcases Peacemaker's new helmet and the design reference Gunn and the team have been inspired by.

Here's looking forward to John Cena's return as the mercenary that seems tailor made for him.