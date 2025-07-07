Fans discover four Nintendo 64 classics that might be headed to Switch Online

HQ

A month-old trailer for Switch Online has gotten a ton of attention over the past weekend. Several users on social media and forums have noted that 40 seconds into the video, a bunch of heavily blurred Nintendo 64 covers appear as CRT emulation features are shown off.

But apparently the masking wasn't quite as good as Nintendo might have thought, because people have now managed to figure out that the Nintendo 64 classics Donkey Kong 64, Forsaken 64, Glover and Super Smash Bros are all featured. And it actually doesn't look like it's completely pulled out of thin air as large colorful details in the game covers have corresponding colorful smeared details on the blurred image.

This doesn't necessarily mean that the games are heading to Switch Online, but the likelihood has nevertheless been slightly increased. We're keeping our fingers crossed, because these are great titles.