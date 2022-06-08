Cookies

Sonic Frontiers

Fans demand delay of Sonic Frontiers after gameplay preview

Sonic hasn't been having an easy time after the Mega Drive era with mostly really bad games, and now fans are worried about his next adventure.

HQ

At the time of writing, Sega has released a total of two gameplay clips from the upcoming Sonic Frontiers, and both have been met with respect for the level of ambition, but also a concern that it looks a bit hollow. As a result, fans have now started a campaign to try and send a message to Sega that they should postpone the title, which is due for release this year.

As VGC writes, the hashtag "#DelaySonicFrontiers" has been popular over the past few days, with one fan writing the following:

What do you think about the shown Sonic Frontiers gameplay so far?

Sonic Frontiers

