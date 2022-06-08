Fans demand delay of Sonic Frontiers after gameplay preview

HQ

At the time of writing, Sega has released a total of two gameplay clips from the upcoming Sonic Frontiers, and both have been met with respect for the level of ambition, but also a concern that it looks a bit hollow. As a result, fans have now started a campaign to try and send a message to Sega that they should postpone the title, which is due for release this year.

As VGC writes, the hashtag "#DelaySonicFrontiers" has been popular over the past few days, with one fan writing the following:

What do you think about the shown Sonic Frontiers gameplay so far?