Silent Hill: Ascension

Fans criticise Silent Hill: Ascension's Battle Pass

Paying viewers have been getting the most say in its interactive story.

We've seen a lot of different types of setups to try and get consumers to invest further in things like Founder's Packs, Battle Passes, and Season Passes in the past. Sometimes it works well and feels worthwhile, but in other cases it comes across as downright unethical. Fans now seem to be pretty unhappy with the way Konami is trying to get people to spend extra pennies in Silent Hill: Ascension, the first episode of which launched a few days ago.

"The Game" is an interactive, animated streaming series where viewers as a collective group can make decisions that shape the story through the episodes. Players who logged in on October 31 were encouraged to purchase a Founder's Pack for $20.

This gives access to a Season Pass, which in turn gives access to all of the series' interactive puzzles (well, they're not part of the basic experience), cosmetic items, and more. However, users on Reddit, among others, are now complaining loudly about the fact that those who buy the Founder's Pack actually get more Influence Points that can drive decisions in a certain direction. This makes the game kind of pay-to-win, as those who pay the most also get the most say.

What do you think of this arrangement?

Silent Hill: Ascension

