Fans call for refunds following Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition's rocky launch

HQ

Rockstar has had a bit of a disaster on its hands after releasing Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition last week. The collection has been review bombed on Metacritic, and many fans have taken to Twitter to demand refunds. The trilogy, if you are unaware, is plagued with bugs, and some aspects such as its character models and draw distances feel like a noticeable step backward.

Twitter user, @TheGalwayGamer used the platform to complain about the game's rocky state and said: "There are a lot of headlines circulating about people demanding refunds for GTA: The Trilogy. Honestly, this is something I totally support, just like I did with CyberPunk last year. Unfinished, buggy, game launches have become far too common over the last generation or two."

@MRest1983 similarly vented their frustrations and posted: "I seriously want a refund for grand theft auto the trilogy the definitive edition. I bought it for the switch and I seriously can not play it with all the bug and frame rate issues that drops so much. Vice city always crashes and I cant even play it @RockstarGames"

We didn't find ourselves being particularly fond of the trilogy either. In our 4/10 review, we said: "To release something called "Definitive Edition", charge £60 for something this lackluster and buggy, is embarrassing and Rockstar should definitely know better."