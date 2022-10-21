Fans call for Halloween End to be remade

HQ

The final showdown between Laurie Strode and Michael Myers has premiered, but the film has received a frosty reception to say the least and many fans are now so upset enough and demand that Halloween Ends be completely remade.

The text may contain spoilers and in other words, if you haven't yet seen the film but plan to do so, stop reading this news story now.

Criticism of Halloween Ends and its treatment of Michael's fate has been scathing in many quarters. Not least, many have questioned why the iconic character is not even seen for more than half the film's running time, and why we are instead forced to follow other, far less interesting, new characters. Even here at Gamereactor, we were anything but impressed with Gordon Green's third and final instalment. On the Change.org site, disgruntled fans are now making their voices heard, and for those who wish to join the list of names, you can do so here.

"Halloween Ends was NOT a film that the Fans wanted! This was an Origins Story! The Corey Story! We deserve a movie worthy of Michael Myers & the Halloween Franchise! We love this Franchise whole heartily and this version of a Halloween Movie left us sad, mad, disappointed, and Infuriated. Please give us a movie that shows us what Halloween is really about. Our Apex Predator.... the King of Slasher Movies Michael Myers! This movie gave us a weak pathetic Michael who needed his mask to survive! This isn't OUR MICHAEL MYERS! Our Killer is Strong, relentless, & unstoppable! Please right this wrong! We beg of you !!!"

Do you agree with the criticism, should Halloween Ends be remade?