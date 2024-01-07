Fans believe Spyro 4 is on the way after a cryptic tweet

Spyro Reignited Trilogy was a fantastic collection of Spyro's three original games that reminded us what a phenomenal series it was back on the PS1. With it now being over five years since the collection launched, fans have been itching for a new entry in the long-running series.

At the beginning of the year, Toys for Bob posted an image on Twitter with the text "You gotta believe" next to it, which has now led many fans to assume that Spyro 4 is on the way. If that's the case or if Toys for Bob is playing a trick on us, is pretty uncertain at the moment!