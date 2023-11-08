Fans aren't happy with the price of Master Chief's original armour in Halo Infinite

HQ

Cosmetics are becoming more and more expensive nowadays, especially in the realms of free-to-play games. Overwatch 2 players have seen skin prices hit up to $40, and now it's Halo Infinite's turn to annoy its fanbase with the price of a cosmetic item.

The Combat Evolved Mark V armour hit the store yesterday. For those not in the know, this is the original armour Master Chief wears in the first Halo game. For a grand total of $22, this skin can be yours.

However, also for this price you can get two copies of the remastered first Halo game, or most of Halo: The Master Chief Collection. If the bundle is on sale, you'd easily be able to find it on Steam in the $22 region.

Fans on Resetera have shown their dissatisfaction with this pricing strategy, and while we do understand a free-to-play title has to make money somewhere, when the price of a skin equates to most of if not all of the cost of a full game, it does get a bit ridiculous.