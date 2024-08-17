Fans aren't happy about League of Legends Worlds ticket sales

HQ

MasterCard presales for the League of Legends World Championship 2024 have been underway the last few days, and hopeful fans are not happy at all.

Following on from the massive successes of Worlds 2023 and MSI 2023, which was hosted in London and paved the way for Worlds 2024 to return to the city, many fans across Europe and the world were waiting hopefully for the chance to attend at a fair price - a chance that many have not been able to take due to tickets selling out within minutes.

Whilst there are more ticket sales for the event planned in October, fans have taken to social media to lament their experience trying, and by all accounts failing, to snag tickets early for the event.

@itzhannielol said on X: "Never thought a progress bar could cause me so much stress 3 days in a row but here we are."

@SerRouarke said on X: "Well after 3 days of trying and each time having tickets be sold out for #LeagueOfLegends #Worlds2024 this is the closest we got to getting them - sorry state of affairs, really is."

Many have pointed toward bots controlled by scalpers as the probable cause of the buyouts - and it's not hard to see why, with #LeagueOfLegends and associated hashtags on X currently filled with accounts claiming to be selling tickets, and many resale sites online having tickets listed for inflated prices.

Hopeful attendees have been left disappointed, but not surprised, by the situation, and are calling on Riot to do more to combat the bot-buying issue.

@Goksi_lol said on X: "It's just sad... if this is the way Riot wants to make money or they just do not care that much about people."

@paigeyhe2 said on X: "So the O2 Arena is just gonna be empty at Worlds this year because every bot on the planet bought out tickets."

@JollyLifts said on X: "#Worlds2024 tickets should have been tied to your #LeagueofLegends account to stop scalpers."

Fnatic fan club @FanaticDragons said on X: "@riotgames do better with the bot detection. For 3 days in a row, the tickets are just instantly gone. You can go on StubHub and see hundreds of people re-selling their tickets already for astronomical amounts. This is just a joke."

Even big names in the League of Legends Esports scene, such as LEC team GIANTX and caster Jamada have poked fun at the dire situation:

What are your thoughts on the issue - is it a fact of life or could Riot be doing more to ensure fans can enjoy the highest level of Esports League of Legends has to offer live? Let us know in the comments below.