Fans are really upset about how the seagull looks in Disney's live-action remake of The Little Mermaid

Controversy has surrounded Disney's live-action remake of The Little Mermaid, arguably one of their most beloved feature films. It all started, as many of you may remember, with Ariel's ethnicity change and after the first real trailer for the film premiered at the Oscars, fans took to the internet to voice their opinion over its content.

Funnily enough, it's actually Scuttle, the happy-go-lucky seagull, that fans seem to be most upset about however. Scuttle is almost unrecognisable in the film's trailer and the outrage on Twitter has arrived in droves. Below you can read a handful of the opinions people have shared.

"That doesn't look anything like a seagull"

"It's not even a gull, that's a gannet"

"I'm sorry but the seagull in Pinocchio live action better than Scuttle...ngl"

"AIN'T NO FUCKING WAY THAT'S SCUTTLE ...LET ME CLEANSE MY EYES BY LOOKING AT THE REAL MFING SCUTTLE — THE O MFING G!"

What do you think of the new design of Scuttle?