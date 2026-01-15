Fans are pushing to make Disney Cory in the House on Nintendo DS Metacritic's top-rated game again

HQ

Last year, Metacritic saw a change at the top of its all-time rankings, as Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 arrived and generated a User Score of 9.6, an astounding figure that saw the game become the best-rated game ever by users on the platform. It's ahead of Metal Gear Solid 3: Subsistence and Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater, both at 9.3, two incredible projects tied at the rating with Silent Hill 2, Heroes of Might and Magic III, Metal Gear Solid, and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt's Blood and Wine expansion. But there's a dark horse in the paddock...

These fantastic projects are worthy of the epic 9.3 score, but Disney Cory in the House on Nintendo DS... The obscure game is currently rated at 9.3 by users on Metacritic, and the reason being is that a recent surge has seen fans attempt to push the game into the upper echelon once more and see it become the highest-rated game of all-time on the platform. This surge has happened recently, with many fans using it as an opportunity to gush about the game again, with the reason behind the returning interest in boosting the game following the initial campaign back in the early 2010s being unclear.

With just a little extra oomph, it could soon reach 9.4 and become the second highest-rated game on Metacritic by users, but as for whether it will unseat Clair Obscur is unlikely, as even during the heights of this daft campaign, when it originally started by 4chan users in 2013, Dexerto notes it only managed to reach a score of 9.5.

Will you be joining the fight and helping Cory top the charts?